Parents demand Brea school board member's resignation after child pornography arrest

Parents demanded that a Brea Olinda Unified School Board member resign from his position after police arrested him on child pornography allegations last month.

"The right thing to do is resign," resident Danielle Repp said. "It's not an admission of guilt."

The Brea Police Department booked 42-year-old Christopher Becerra with possession of child pornography, annoying or molesting a child, falsifying evidence and witness tampering last month. Officers said they started their investigation into Becerra after he allegedly sent inappropriate sexual messages to a minor.

Detectives said they located and identified more alleged victims during their investigation into Becerra.

"My first thought was, who were the victims and how do we protect them?" Repp said.

Repp and other residents joined the latest school board meeting to demand that Becerra resign, but he did not attend.

During the meeting, the Brea Olinda Unified School Board stated that it could not fire Becerra, since he was an elected official. The only way to remove Becerra from his board seat was through a recall election.

Board President Carrie Flanders said they are working with local lawmakers to craft legislation that would give districts a path to remove an elected board position.

"There should be some kind of legislation to protect districts," Flanders said.

Becerra has already missed two board meetings and will forfeit his position if he misses another.

CBS LA reached out to Becerra for comment, but he has not responded.