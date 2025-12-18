Watch CBS News
Local News

Brea police arrest school board member who allegedly sent sexual messages to minor

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

The Brea Police Department arrested a school board member after he allegedly sent inappropriate sexual messages to a minor. 

Officers booked 42-year-old Christopher Becerra with possession of child pornography, annoying or molesting a child, falsifying evidence and witness tampering on Thursday. 

Investigators said Becerra served on the Brea Olinda Unified School Board and the Board of Trustees of the North Orange County Regional Occupational Program. Brea PD added that he worked at Santa Ana College. 

brea-school-board-member.png
Brea Olinda Unified School Board member  Christopher Becerra is accused of sending inappropriate sexual messages to a minor. Brea Olinda Unified School District

The BOUSD website states that Becerra was elected to the board in 2022 and oversaw Brea Junior High School. BOUSD's website said he has also served on the board of the Brea Educational Foundation and the Laurel Elementary Magnet School Parent/Teacher Organization.

Prior to his election, Becerra served as the district's administrative director of child development services from 2010-2018. He also served as director of early learning and expanded learning at the Orange County Department of Education, according to the BOUSD website. 

He also owns his own educational consulting agency, according to the BOUSD website. 

Detectives said they located and identified more alleged victims during their investigation into Becerra. Because of his access to children, investigators believe there may be more victims and urged anyone with information to contact Brea PD at (714) 671-4469.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue