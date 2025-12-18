Brea police arrest school board member who allegedly sent sexual messages to minor

The Brea Police Department arrested a school board member after he allegedly sent inappropriate sexual messages to a minor.

Officers booked 42-year-old Christopher Becerra with possession of child pornography, annoying or molesting a child, falsifying evidence and witness tampering on Thursday.

Investigators said Becerra served on the Brea Olinda Unified School Board and the Board of Trustees of the North Orange County Regional Occupational Program. Brea PD added that he worked at Santa Ana College.

Brea Olinda Unified School Board member Christopher Becerra is accused of sending inappropriate sexual messages to a minor. Brea Olinda Unified School District

The BOUSD website states that Becerra was elected to the board in 2022 and oversaw Brea Junior High School. BOUSD's website said he has also served on the board of the Brea Educational Foundation and the Laurel Elementary Magnet School Parent/Teacher Organization.

Prior to his election, Becerra served as the district's administrative director of child development services from 2010-2018. He also served as director of early learning and expanded learning at the Orange County Department of Education, according to the BOUSD website.

He also owns his own educational consulting agency, according to the BOUSD website.

Detectives said they located and identified more alleged victims during their investigation into Becerra. Because of his access to children, investigators believe there may be more victims and urged anyone with information to contact Brea PD at (714) 671-4469.