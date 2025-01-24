Paramedics treat LAPD officer after motorcycle collision on 105 Freeway
Los Angeles County paramedics treated a motorcycle officer following a collision on the 105 Freeway Friday night.
The collision happened on the eastbound 105 Freeway between Atlantic Boulevard and Garfield Avenue in Lynwood. The Los Angeles Police Department said the officer was assigned to the Central Traffic Division.
The department said the officer was breathing while receiving treatment. Paramedics took the officer to the hospital in an unknown condition.