Paramedics rush 2 men to hospital in downtown LA hazmat incident

Paramedics rushed two men to a hospital after they became ill when some sort of substance spilled onto a downtown Los Angeles sidewalk during a police tactical operation, leading to a hazardous materials investigation.

"Police Officers from one or more agencies were reportedly involved in a law enforcement tactical operation when a yet to be identified substance was spilled upon a sidewalk," the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert, not disclosing further details.

LAFD first reported the incident at 1:10, saying in an alert that people were found suffering from "sudden complaints of illness" within and outside an apartment building in the 300 block of East 2nd Street. Later, LAFD officials said three men had become sick with "non-specific symptoms," not saying what those symptoms were, and two of them were taken by ambulance to a hospital where one of the men refused medical treatment. The third patient continued to be evaluated at the scene by first responders.

LAFD firefighters respond to a hazmat situation in downtown Los Angeles that led to two men being taken to a hospital by ambulance on Oct. 31, 2024. KCAL News

Meanwhile, an LAFD Hazardous Materials Task Force responded to try identifying the substance.

"There is currently no escalating or off-site hazard," an LAFD alert at 1:10 p.m.

Authorities shut down 2nd Street between Central Avenue and San Pedro Street due to the investigation. It's not clear when the roadway will be reopened as LAFD only said it would remain closed for as long as it takes to investigate and ensure it's safe again for the public.

The fire department has not released any details on the police response that resulted in the spill or any other information.