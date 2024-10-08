Panorama City Wendy's offers SpongeBob drive-thru, and Krabby Patties

Panorama City may be a long way away from Bikini Bottom, but SpongeBob's favorite meal can be picked up through an immersive drive-thru experience for one more day on Tuesday in Southern California.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the "SpongeBob SquarePants" cartoon show, Wendy's, Nickelodeon and Paramount have partnered to serve up the Wendy's Krabby Patty Kollab.

The special combo meal can be ordered at Wendy's nationwide on Tuesday, but the Panorama City Wendy's takes it to the next level.

The tented drive-thru at the location gives diners a short tour of Bikini Bottom, the underwater world where homes are pineapples and the local burger joint, the Krusty Krab, run by Mr. Krabs, serves up grilled Krabby Patties.

The Wendy's Krabby Patty is a quarter-pound beef burger, with a top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce. The combo comes with fries and a Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty.

A line of cars could be seen, waiting for the Panorama drive-thru experience at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, with a giant upside-down SpongeBob marking the entrance to the tented drive-thru. The experience opened Monday, Oct. 7, and some social media posts said the wait was up to two hours.

The animated show first premiered on Nickelodeon in 1999.