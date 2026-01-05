Police share video of Panorama City hit-and-run that left pedestrian in critical condition

As police continue searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian in Panorama City last month, they've released video of the incident in hopes that someone from the public can aid in their investigation.

The crash happened on Dec. 7, 2025, at around 5:45 a.m., according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department. At the time, officers were dispatched to to Woodley Avenue near Sherman Way after learning of the crash.

Police said that the driver of a gray sedan traveling north on Woodley struck the 44-year-old male pedestrian as he walked across the street. Instead of stopping to help the victim, the driver fled from the area.

The victim, who still hasn't been identified by authorities, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on severe injuries suffered in the collision.

LAPD's Valley Traffic Division detectives are urging anyone with more information to come forward. They've shared new video of the collision on their YouTube page.

As with all hit-and-run crashes in Los Angeles that result in serious injury, a standing reward has been offered by the Los Angeles City Council's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund for information that helps lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect.

"If you witnessed the collision or have information, please contact VTD Detectives," the release said. Anyone with further information can contact police at (818) 644-8025.