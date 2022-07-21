Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer undergoing tests at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles

Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer is hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles Thursday to undergo tests for an auto-immune disorder, after spending two days at Antelope Valley Hospital.

(credit: City of Palmdale)

Hofbauer says he was transferred from Antelope Valley Hospital, where he watched Tuesday night's Palmdale City Council meeting from his hospital room, to Cedars-Sinai on Wednesday night because the facility is "better equipped to draw a huge stable of specialists to treat and diagnose" his condition.

The mayor says he will undergo a couple of days of lab tests, and hopes no surgeries or biopsies will be needed.

"I don't intend to be sidelined by anything," he said in a Facebook post.

Hofbauer has served on the Palmdale City Council since 2003, and was elected mayor in 2018 and 2020. Before he was elected to the City Council, he served as a planning commissioner and retired from the Los Angeles Fire Department as a fire inspector in 2012 after more than three decades with the agency.