Palmdale family grieving after massive swarm of bees escapes from neighbor's home, kills four dogs

Four dogs killed after swarm of bees escapes from nearby yard in Palmdale

A Palmdale family is in grieving after four of their dogs were killed when a swarm of bees descended upon their yard last week.

Daniel Giron and Rebecka Lopez say that things have been very different since the tragic event went down last Thursday when her husband was at work.

"The house has been quiet," Lopez said. "We're missing four of our family. It's been sad, everybody has been sad."

Ring camera footage shows the moments that Lopez, trying to get help for her dogs, runs from the yard as bees swarm around her.

She says that their dogs Sansa, Khaleesi, Pancake and Drogo — two English bulldogs and two Doberman Pinschers — were unable to recover after the attack.

Giron had rushed home from work to take them to the veterinarian, where the cost of the bills was so high, they couldn't afford to have their beloved family members cremated.

"I know it was hard for him," Lopez said. "It was just one by one by one that we had to bury."

The dogs are now buried in their backyard, where each of their gravesites is marked with a flower.

"That's where our dogs are lying," Giron said, pointing to the flowers. "That's where we had to put them."

They say that the swarm of aggressive bees escaped from a nearby neighbors house, where they were being raised. As they mourn, they're looking to take that neighbor to court over their loss.

"It's definitely brought up a lot of anger and we can't understand why," Lopez said.

The family living in the house where the bees escaped declined to comment when approached by KCAL News.

Giron and Lopez started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for veterinary bills, which can be found by searching they keywords "Help our beloved dogs after a bee attack."