1 dead after shooting near Palmdale hotel; search for suspect ongoing

Los Angeles County homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near a Palmdale hotel on Thursday night.

It happened at around 11:30 p.m. near the Palms Inn & Suites, located in the 400 block of W. Palmdale Boulevard, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim, whose gender and identity have not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

As their investigation continued, detectives did not provide information on a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.