Palmdale catalytic converter thief fatally run over, investigators say

A woman accidentally ran over a man suspected of trying to steal her truck's catalytic converter in Palmdale Tuesday evening. The suspect later died.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrived at a retail parking lot on the 39000 block 10th Street West in Palmdale at 5:56 p.m. Tuesday.

A "lifted" 4x4 Ford Excursion truck was partially backed out of a parking space. An unidentified man was underneath the vehicle.

Deputies said a woman had fallen asleep in her parked vehicle when she heard sawing underneath her truck. She turned on the vehicle, backed out of the space and felt a bump.

The woman stopped and called 911 for medical assistance for the man.

The man who was run over was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"The victim turned her vehicle on, put it in reverse, heard a thump and stopped the vehicle, and then saw that there was a suspect underneath the car that had been run over by her car," said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lt. Hugo Reynaga.

Deputies said three other suspects -- a man and two women -- in a car parked next to the truck were taken into custody.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. offered tips for owners of trucks or SUVs -- "especially lifted ones need to be more cautious because it's easier for criminals to get underneath them."

When you are able to, park in well-lit areas and close to your home.

Try to park your car inside and keep the garage door shut.

Have the catalytic converter welded to your car's frame, which may make it harder to steal.

Consider engraving or etching your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the catalytic converter

Consider engraving or etching your vehicle license plate number on the catalytic converter

Calibrate your car's alarm to set off when it detects vibration.