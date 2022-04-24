Pallet fire in downtown LA near 10 Freeway is knocked down

Pallet fire in downtown LA causes zero visibility for drivers on 10 Freeway

Firefighters knocked down a pallet fire under a freeway off-ramp in downtown Los Angeles.

About 83 firefighters responded to the fire which erupted just after 8 a.m. Sunday. It was located under the westbound 10 Freeway off-ramp at Lawrence Street. The fire was extinguished by 9:32 a.m.

According to the LAFD, the smoke had caused a zero-visibility environment.

No injuries were reported.