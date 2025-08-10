Pair of burglary suspects arrested after swapping cars mid-pursuit near South LA

A pair of burglary suspects were arrested after a pursuit in South Los Angeles on Sunday.

It's unclear exactly where the pursuit began, but Los Angeles police say that they were chasing the suspects when they swapped cars at some point while they were fleeing.

The chase continued until Firestone Boulevard, just east of the 710 Freeway in the South Gate-East Los Angeles area near the Target shopping center.

SkyCal was overhead when the suspects, inside of a silver pickup truck, tried to avoid other traffic by cutting through a dirt area. They appeared to lose control of the car at this point, coming to a stop and jumping out to run on foot.

After a few seconds of running, the two suspect began to walk slowly along the sidewalk. It was at this point that several LAPD patrol vehicles pulled up and ordered the men to lay on the sidewalk. They were arrested without further incident.

Investigators did not disclose details on the alleged burglary the two were wanted for.

It's unclear what charges they may face.