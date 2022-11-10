Armed robbery suspect arrested following traffic stop in Beverly Hills

Police on Wednesday arrested two men that were allegedly suspects in an armed robbery in Beverly Hills.

The suspects were pulled over at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of North Beverly Drive, near Wilshire Boulevard.

Beverly Hills Police Department officers learned that the two were suspects in an armed robbery shortly after making the traffic stop. At some point, a single shot was fired inside of the vehicle, prompting officers to return fire with less-than-lethal weapons.

One suspect exited the vehicle and was taken into custody by officers, but it took some time before the second suspect could be coerced from inside of the car.

After a brief standoff, to which police called a K-9 unit to the scene, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

According to Culver City Police Department, hours earlier, the suspects were involved in a numbers of armed robberies.

Officers were first contact at around 1:45 p.m. to the scene of a robbery on Washington Boulevard and Sepulveda Boulevard, where the suspects had rear-ended a woman's vehicle and approached her at gunpoint. They took her phone and drove away before committing a nearly identical crime on Washington Boulevard and Landmark Street, again taking the victim's cellphone and fleeing from the area.

The second victim was able to provide officers with a description and license plate number, which prompted the traffic stop and their eventual arrest.