LAPD detectives searching for Pacoima hit-and-run driver that killed pedestrian

Police are asking for help from the public as they search for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Pacoima on Sunday night.

The crash happened a little before 10 p.m. near Van Nuys Boulevard and Ralston Avenue, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

During their preliminary investigation, detectives determined that a white 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Van Nuys Boulevard when it hit a pedestrian who was crossing the intersection diagonally. Instead of stopping to help the victim, the pedestrian continued driving southbound.

An image of the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado that investigators believe struck and killed a pedestrian in Pacoima on Oct. 19, 2025. Los Angeles Police Department

The victim, who hasn't yet been identified other than being a man in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 was offered by the Los Angeles City Council's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect.

LAPD detectives shared video of the vehicle they believe was involved in the crash as they continue their search. Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LAPD's Valley Traffic Division at (818) 644-8116.