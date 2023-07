Fire crews worked to fight a grass fire in Pacoima that affected traffic in the area around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

All lanes on the Northbound 210 Freeway and part of Van Nuys Boulevard were closed as crews worked to contain the fire.

The point of origin was 12350 Van Nuys Blvd., Pacoima.

It is not known what started the fire at this time.

