Watch CBS News
Local News

Los Angeles police investigating shooting near San Fernando Valley food stand

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police investigating shooting near San Fernando Valley food stand
Police investigating shooting near San Fernando Valley food stand 00:49

Los Angeles police are investigating a shooting that happened near a food stand in Pacoima late Wednesday night. 

It happened a little after 9 p.m. near Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Obsorne Street in the Food4Less parking lot, LAPD officers told CBS News Los Angeles. 

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. They said that the victim,was conscious and breathing as he was taken to the hospital. 

Police said that the suspect, only identified as a man in his 20s, fled from the area in a white Infiniti. They have not yet revealed a motive for the shooting. 

No further information was provided. 

SkyCal flew over the spot of the shooting investigation, where a large area was cordoned off by crime scene tape. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue