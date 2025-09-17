Los Angeles police investigating shooting near San Fernando Valley food stand

Los Angeles police are investigating a shooting that happened near a food stand in Pacoima late Wednesday night.

It happened a little after 9 p.m. near Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Obsorne Street in the Food4Less parking lot, LAPD officers told CBS News Los Angeles.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. They said that the victim,was conscious and breathing as he was taken to the hospital.

Police said that the suspect, only identified as a man in his 20s, fled from the area in a white Infiniti. They have not yet revealed a motive for the shooting.

No further information was provided.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the shooting investigation, where a large area was cordoned off by crime scene tape.