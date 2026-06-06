6 hospitalized after multi-car crash in Pacoima

Six people were hospitalized after a four-car crash at a Pacoima intersection on Saturday afternoon.

It happened at around 3:50 p.m. near the 12700 block of Pierce Street and De Foe Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Despite initially reporting that five patients "required advanced life support treatment and transport," firefighters later said that six people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals. They also noted that all of the victims were expected to survive, three of whom were hospitalized in fair condition, and three who were in good condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Aerial footage of the scene of the crash showed a severely damaged white sedan that appeared to have collided with two parked cars. A black sedan with some damage was also seen nearby.