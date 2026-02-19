Watch CBS News
Barricaded burglary suspect arrested after Pacoima home catches on fire

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

A burglary suspect, who had barricaded himself inside a Pacoima home, was arrested on Thursday morning after a fire broke out. 

The hours-long barricade began around 2:40 a.m. when police received a call about a burglary at a home in the 13200 block of Piney Street.

Aerial footage showed SWAT teams trying to enter the home from the side when flames ignited. Thick black smoke quickly began coming out of the windows. It is unclear how the fire started.

Members from SWAT also used a robot to try and gain access to the home. Shortly before 8 a.m., authorities entered the home and took the suspect into custody. It is unknown if the man was armed. 

The LAPD said the homeowners were inside the home at the time of the burglary but were able to get out safely. Police also believe the suspect allegedly entered another home as well.

