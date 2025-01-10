Pacific Palisades residents begin return to fire-stricken neighborhoods

While Palisades Fires continues to grow, some residents get first look at devastated neighborhoods

Though the Palisades Fire continues to rage, currently estimated to have consumed nearly 20,000 acres, destroyed over 5,000 structures and caused at least two deaths, residents are beginning to return to their fire-stricken neighborhoods.

Watch: SkyCal offers aerial look at Pacific Palisades neighborhoods impacted by fire

On Thursday evening, the neighborhoods were unrecognizable, giving an eerie and apocalyptic vibe as opposed to the laidback and affluent area tucked into the Santa Monica Mountains, overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Two full days worth of intense fire transformed the Palisades into what looked to be a war zone with row after row of razed homes as the flames now start to move further into the mountains.

"You think of all the memories and hangouts with friends as a kid," said Augie Sylik, one of thousands of people who lost their home in the massive inferno. "It's absolutely devastating. I'm heartbroken."

The home where he grew up was lost, joining the countless numbers still to be released by emergency officials who are trying to survey what seems to be endless amounts of damage.

"It looks like an atomic bomb went off ... unrecognizable," Sylik said.

Long lines worth dozens of cars can still be seen along streets leading out of the Palisades, abandoned by the thousands of evacuees who were waiting in traffic to leave the area when the flames suddenly began to approach them.

Sylik says that in the wake of the tragedy, it's important to take a moment and appreciate that many were able to escape with their lives.

"Objects are replaceable, we just gotta reflect," he said. "It's important to take a moment to just be for a moment. Just be still."

While most residents in the area will unfortunately deal with losses like Sylik, others like Dirk Michel returned to find his home unscathed on Thursday.

"I literally got on my knees and I sobbed. It was, it was devastating," he recalled. "And then I got around the corner and I said, 'How is this possible?'"

While happy that is home was one of five in a row still standing, Michel said it's hard to feel joy when surrounded by the devastation of his neighbors.

One of those homes belongs to KCAL News reporter Tom Wait's own aunt, somehow escaping the roaring flames that ripped through the surrounding neighborhood, thanks in large part to the efforts from firefighters.

Just north up Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu residents also started to head back to their neighborhoods, deja vu for many that were also forced to flee from the Franklin Fire in December.

Alex Kole had seen videos of fire burning along his stretch of street after the fire quickly burned north. He was still hopeful though that he could return to his beloved home, which he was delighted to see was still standing com Thursday.

Though his house did suffer some damage, he's just grateful to have something to rebuild.

"I'm blessed," he said.