Pacific Palisades Farmers Market reopens after extended closure

The Pacific Palisades community welcomed the return of its local farmers market on Wednesday at its new location in the just-reopened Palisades Village.

Since Palisades Village reopened on Saturday, owner and developer Rick Caruso said business is booming, noting that sales and foot traffic have exceeded pre-wildfire levels by three times.

Community members have been buying their veggies, fruit and specialty goods at the open-air market for the past 26 years, until its closure in 2025 due to the Palisades Fire.

"Every visit, every purchase, every smile, and every conversation. helps strengthen our local businesses and supports the continued recovery of this remarkable community," Melissa Farwell, Pacific Palisades Farmers Market director of operations, said.

She noted that many of the participating farmers and vendors have been part of the market for 10, 20, and even 26 years.

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"To our farmers, vendors, and small businesses, thank you for believing in this market, for your patience, and for returning to serve this community you care so deeply about," Farwell said.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Traci Park said more than 40 businesses have returned to Palisades Village, kickstarting the area's economic recovery. She noted it's not only a place to shop, but a place to connect.

"But it feels right to be here today, celebrating yet another win, another momentous step forward in what has been a long and difficult recovery," Park said.

Palisades shopper Eliora Crystal said she and her mother used to go to the farmer's market every Sunday. This Wednesday, they made sure to attend the reopening event.

Pacific Palisades Farmers Market CBS LA

"It's really surreal to be back in the Palisades in general…but it's really nice to see everything coming back," Crystal said. "We got glass noodles and seaweed salad."

Caruso noted that retailers and restaurants want to be in the community, "So let's get it rebuilt quickly."

"I said on Saturday that the (Palisades Village) opening was a mega step. Well, this is another mega step. Having the farmers' market back here and thank you to the team for believing in me, it's fantastic," Caruso said.

The market's schedule has changed from Sunday mornings to Wednesday midday at the Palisades Village.