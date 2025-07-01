Office building next to demolished Pacific Dining Car restaurant in Westlake District burns

The office building next to the demolished Pacific Dining Car restaurant in the Westlake District burned on Tuesday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received calls around 1:25 a.m. about a two-story building engulfed in flames on the 1200 block of Sixth Street. When firefighters arrived, they quickly initiated a defensive fire attack.

The LAFD said the building is on the property of the Pacific Dining Car, which had previously burned twice before it was finally demolished.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No injuries were reported.