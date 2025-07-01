Watch CBS News
Office building next to demolished Pacific Dining Car restaurant in Westlake District burns

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

The office building next to the demolished Pacific Dining Car restaurant in the Westlake District burned on Tuesday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received calls around 1:25 a.m. about a two-story building engulfed in flames on the 1200 block of Sixth Street. When firefighters arrived, they quickly initiated a defensive fire attack.

The LAFD said the building is on the property of the Pacific Dining Car, which had previously burned twice before it was finally demolished.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No injuries were reported. 

Chelsea Hylton

