Pacific Coast Highway to reopen for public use in time for summer

The Pacific Coast Highway, closed to the public since the Palisades Fire, is set to reopen in time for summer, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Saturday.

Since the fires, access to the PCH has been limited to residents of the fire-impacted area, essential businesses, and repair crews. But that will change by the end of May, when the highway is expected to reopen to the public—months earlier than initially projected.

"We are on track to reopen the highway by the end of May," the Governor said. "I am deeply mindful of how disruptive this has been for residents, for businesses, and for those that simply want to enjoy one of the most iconic highways anywhere in the United States," he said.

The early reopening marks a crucial step in reconnecting Los Angeles with Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and points north. Newsom said there has been a coordinated effort among Caltrans, local officials, and the Army Corps of Engineers to ensure that the PCH is safe.

Once reopened, one lane in each direction will be available for public travel.