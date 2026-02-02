Watch CBS News
Pedestrian struck and killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

Dean Fioresi
Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu was temporarily closed on Monday night after a pedestrian was struck and killed. 

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. near Winding Way, just east of Kanan Dume, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The victim, who hasn't yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics. 

Officers said that the driver of the car that hit the pedestrian stayed at the scene to cooperate with their investigation. They do not believe that driving under the influence or speed were factors in the collision. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

PCH was expected to be closed between East Winding Way and West Winding Way for several hours, police said. 

