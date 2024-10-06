Watch CBS News
Pacific Airshow organizers hope for clearer skies in O.C. as final day unfolds

By Iris Salem

Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach, but not without some controversy
As the final day of the Pacific Airshow unfolds in Huntington Beach on Sunday, organizers remain optimistic that weather conditions will improve.

According to the National Weather Service, there's a 60% chance of clearer skies, with sunshine anticipated by early to mid-afternoon, organizers said. 

"Our Airboss team and performers are doing everything possible to get as many acts airborne as the weather allows," a spokesperson stated. "We adhere to our established performer order in our flight schedule, which means we will honor the sequence for today's performances."

However, airshow officials also warned that if weather conditions prevent a performer from flying at their scheduled time, they won't be able to take to the skies.

The Pacific Airshow spans three days, with Sunday marking the grand finale.

