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Ozzy Osbourne inspires Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights Haunted Houses

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

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Guests at Universal Studios can take a ride on the Crazy Train this fall, as the theme park pays tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne.

Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights honors the heavy metal icon in the all-original haunted houses, "Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness," inspired by his solo career.

The non-traditional memorial to Osbourne spans 45 years, including "The Blizzard of Ozz" (1980), "Diary of a Madman" (1981), "Bark at the Moon" (1983), "No More Tears" (1991), "Scream" (2010) and "Ordinary Man" (2020).

Guests start with the haunted house of John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne's home in Birmingham, England, and take the "Crazy Train" through time to the Osbourne Asylum, inspired by his album "Diary of a Madman."

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Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights. Universal Studios

"Walking through these haunted houses, you'll recognize so many moments inspired by his music and imagination," Sharon and Jack Osbourne jointly stated in a news release. "It's a wonderful tribute to Ozzy, and we hope fans have as much fun experiencing it as he would have had seeing it come together."

Fans will experience Osbourne's wild stage personas through the decades, from Madman Ozzy and Werewolf Ozzy to the Prince of Darkness.

Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights runs from September 3 through November 1.

Event tickets are on sale now.

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