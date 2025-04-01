Oxnard residents charged with armed robberies at Walmart and Home Depot

Four people from Oxnard face federal prison time for a pair of alleged armed robberies at a local Walmart and Home Depot, according to the FBI.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment on Monday charging the following people with two criminal counts related to violations of the Hobbs Act:

Erasmo Jose Corral, 19

Wendy Xitlali Gutierrez, 21

Sylvia Martinez, 51

Ramon Olvera, 29

The FBI released this photo of one of the alleged armed robberies. FBI

Gutierrez, Martinez and Olvera face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison if convicted. Corral faces a maximum of 89 years in federal prison for the Hobbs Act violations, firearms infractions and an illicit drug distribution charge.

The armed robberies happened roughly three months ago in early January. The first instance happened on Jan. 4 at a Home Depot in Oxnard. Three days later, the group allegedly robbed a local Walmart. In both incidents, Corral allegedly pointed a handgun at employees while the others left with the stolen items, according to the FBI.

Officers from the Oxnard Police Department arrested Corral and Gutierrez shortly after the second robbery. During their arrest, officers found a loaded handgun that matched the one used in the robberies, according to the FBI. Investigators said Corral was barred from possessing firearms and ammunition because of a previous felony conviction. He was also on probation when he was arrested.

Oxnard police arrested Martinez and Olvera on March 29.

The Hobbs Act makes a robbery or extortion that affects interstate or foreign commerce a federal offense.