Oxnard police seize 3D-printed gun allegedly tossed from car during chase

Oxnard police seized a loaded 3D-printed handgun and arrested two 19-year-old men after one of them allegedly tossed the gun out of their vehicle during a pursuit Wednesday night.

Officers with the Oxnard Police Department's gang unit were trying to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation around 7:38 p.m. when the driver allegedly refused to pull over and led them on a brief chase, according to the department. Jesse Olivares, a passenger, allegedly tossed the loaded firearm from the vehicle while police were still in pursuit.

A 3D-printed handgun along with bullets seized by Oxnard police following a brief pursuit that led to the arrests of two 19-year-old men. Oxnard Police Department

The vehicle pulled over "a short time later," police said in a news release.

Olivares was arrested on suspicion of weapons-related charges and the driver, Oscar Villafana, was arrested on suspicion of evading an officer and weapons-related charges.

Police have not released any other information about the alleged traffic violation the men were being pulled over for or any other details about the case. It's also not clear how long the pursuit lasted.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or visit the department's website at oxnardpd.org and click on "Report Suspicious Activity." Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit venturacountycrimestoppers.org.