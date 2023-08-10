Oxnard police searching for missing 4-month-old baby and 16-year-old mother

Oxnard police are searching for a missing 16-year-old mother and her 4-month-old daughter, who disappeared after a custody hearing in Ventura County.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, Myledia Monroy-Ortiz and her daughter were last seen at their home in the 700 block of Janetwood Drive at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Both the mother and infant were last scene leaving their home at 3:30 p.m. Oxnard PD

The 16-year-old mother attended a child custody hearing in Family Court at the Ventura County Courthouse earlier in the day. Police said that the hearing ended with the child's biological father gaining custody of the 4-month-old infant.

The father contacted the Ventura County District Attorney's Child Abduction and Recovery Unit.

Monroy Ortiz stands at about 5-feet-7-inches, has red hair, brown eyes and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on the pair's whereabouts is urged to call Oxnard police at (805) 385-7740.