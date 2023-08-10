Watch CBS News
Local News

Oxnard police searching for missing 4-month-old baby and 16-year-old mother

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Oxnard police are searching for a missing 16-year-old mother and her 4-month-old daughter, who disappeared after a custody hearing in Ventura County. 

According to the Oxnard Police Department, Myledia Monroy-Ortiz and her daughter were last seen at their home in the 700 block of Janetwood Drive at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

missing-oxnard-baby.png
Both the mother and infant were last scene leaving their home at 3:30 p.m. Oxnard PD

The 16-year-old mother attended a child custody hearing in Family Court at the Ventura County Courthouse earlier in the day. Police said that the hearing ended with the child's biological father gaining custody of the 4-month-old infant. 

The father contacted the Ventura County District Attorney's Child Abduction and Recovery Unit.

Monroy Ortiz stands at about 5-feet-7-inches, has red hair, brown eyes and weighs about 120 pounds. 

Anyone with information on the pair's whereabouts is urged to call Oxnard police at (805) 385-7740.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 11:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.