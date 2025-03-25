Watch CBS News
Oxnard food vendor injured after train collides with big rig

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
/ KCAL News

Oxnard food vendor hospitalized after train collides with big rig
Oxnard food vendor hospitalized after train collides with big rig 01:33

Paramedics rushed a food vendor to the hospital after a collision between a Metrolink train and a tractor-trailer launched debris toward her taco stand in Oxnard.

The collision happened on the tracks near Rice Avenue and Fifth Street at roughly 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The big rig stopped on the tracks while driving south on Rice Avenue while the train came in from the west. 

tractor-trailer-v-train-crash.jpg
The collision damaged the rear portion of the trailer. KCAL News

The impact of the collision destroyed the trailer attached to the semi-truck and launched debris in several directions, some of which hit the nearby food vendor, according to the Oxnard Police Department. 

She sustained injuries to her head and was last listed in a critical but stable condition, according to police. 

tractor-trailer-food-vendor-hurt.jpg
The food vendor was nearby during the collision. KCAL News

The big rig driver did not sustain any injuries. However, two people on the train said they had neck pain. One of the passengers went to the hospital. 

Police do not believe that alcohol played a factor in the crash. 

