A 30-year-old Ventura County man was arrested for fatally stabbing his brother on Sunday, police said.

In a news release, Oxnard Police Department officers said they were called to the 1800 block of Ambrose Avenue at around 1:10 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Despite attempted lifesaving measures from police and paramedics, the victim was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a nearby hospital.

As their investigation continued, police identified the victim as Oscar Phillip Silva, and the suspect as his brother, Oscar Andrew Silva. Oxnard PD Major Crimes Unit personnel arrested him later that morning before he was booked at the Ventura County Jail for murder, according to the release.

Police did not say if the two were twins.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Detective Roque Rivera at 805-385-7719.