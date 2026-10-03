Driver arrested for Oxnard 8-car crash that killed 2, injured 4 others

Police arrested a driver who allegedly caused a violent eight-car crash in Oxnard last week that left two people dead and four others with injuries.

The crash happened on September 25 at around 3:55 p.m. at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Doris Avenue, a news release from Oxnard Police Department officials said. Upon arrival, authorities found eight cars involved in the crash, four of which had "major damage."

Police said that two of the cars, a 1998 Toyota Avalon and a 2005 Honda Civic, had drivers trapped inside. Despite rescue attempts, both were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither has yet been publicly identified, but police said they were both men from Oxnard who were 58 and 31. Four others were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity, police said.

Oxnard PD traffic detectives said that the driver of a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck ran a red light at Doris Avenue, where he collided with the Honda and Toyota, both of which were heading westbound through the intersection.

The driver of the pickup truck, 29-year-old Santa Paula resident David Mora, was arrested at around 8 p.m. on Friday night after he turned himself in at the Oxnard Police Department.

Mora was booked for vehicular homicide, police said.

As their investigation continues, Oxnard PD asked anyone with more information to contact Traffic Investigator Joseph Clark at 805-385-7750.