Oxnard violent multi-vehicle traffic collision leaves 2 dead, several injured

Fire department crews and police officers responded to a deadly multi-vehicle, violent accident where two people were declared dead at the scene in Oxnard.

The traffic collision at Doris and Victoria avenues was reported around 3:55 p.m.

Oxnard deadly multi-vehicle traffic collision. CBS LA

Aerial footage showed nine vehicles involved, with a black pickup truck flipped onto a median, on its side, and on top of another crushed vehicle.

Two other vehicles were smashed into each other, with a 55-mph speed limit sign and a light pole toppled over. Several other vehicles lined the road with varying degrees of damage.

Oxnard deadly traffic collision. CBS LA

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, there were seven patients total, with two people dead at the scene.

Four people were transported to local hospitals, one with serious injuries, one with moderate injuries, and two with minor injuries. One person refused transport to a hospital.

The Oxnard Fire Department and police department are handling the incident.

No further information is available at this time.