Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez dies after being hit by vehicle in Oxnard

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A Ventura County Board Supervisor has died Friday after she was hit by an oncoming truck in Oxnard. 

Carmen Ramirez, who was the chair of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after she was struck by a vehicle. 

The County of Ventura announced the unfortunate news on its Twitter account, confirming Ramirez's passing Friday evening. 

CBSLA has learned that the pedestrian vs vehicle collision took place at 6:41 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Seventh Street and A Street. 

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the collision and cooperated with authorities. 

First published on August 12, 2022 / 10:13 PM

