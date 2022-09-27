Overturned SUV blocks traffic in Encino

An overturned SUV blocked traffic in Encino Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:32 a.m. at 5600 North White Oak Avenue near the 101 Freeway in Encino. The SUV apparently crashed into another vehicle near the intersection for an unknown reason.

Firefighters were on the scene assisting with the clean-up.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. It is unclear if there were any injuries.