Over 80 firefighters quickly handle structure fire at Pico Union business
Firefighters were able to quickly contain a fire which broke out at a business in the Pico Union neighborhood of Downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.
The fire was first reported just before 2:30 a.m. on W. Washington Boulevard, where large plumes of smoke and flames could be seen escaping through the roof of the one-story structure.
A nearby building was reportedly threatened by the flames, but crews were able to prevent any further damage.
According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the 100-by-100 foot building houses American Textile Maintenance, a laundry and rental service.
In all, it took just 32 minutes for the 82 firefighters on scene to control the fire.
The cause of the fire was unknown.
