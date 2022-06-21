Over 80 firefighters quickly handle structure fire at Pico Union business

Firefighters were able to quickly contain a fire which broke out at a business in the Pico Union neighborhood of Downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.

The fire was first reported just before 2:30 a.m. on W. Washington Boulevard, where large plumes of smoke and flames could be seen escaping through the roof of the one-story structure.

A nearby building was reportedly threatened by the flames, but crews were able to prevent any further damage.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the 100-by-100 foot building houses American Textile Maintenance, a laundry and rental service.

In all, it took just 32 minutes for the 82 firefighters on scene to control the fire.

The cause of the fire was unknown.