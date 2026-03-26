Oscars leaving Hollywood's Dolby Theatre and moving to L.A. Live

Hollywood's biggest night is changing venues, with the Oscars moving from the Dolby Theatre to L.A. Live in 2029.

Owned by AEG, the 23-acre downtown LA entertainment district will host the award ceremony at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater until at least 2039, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The departure from Hollywood coincides with the Oscars show moving to YouTube, with the first broadcast also happening in 2029.

"For the 101st Oscars and beyond, the Academy looks forward to closely collaborating with AEG to make L.A. LIVE the perfect backdrop for our global celebration of cinema, both for our live in-theater audience and for film fans around the world," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor.

L.A. Live is also the home to the Grammy Awards, which are hosted across the street from the Peacock Theater at Crypto.com Arena.

"L.A. LIVE was built to host the moments that define culture, and there is no greater global stage than the Oscars," said Todd Goldstein, Chief Revenue Officer, AEG. "We're proud to partner with the Academy to reimagine what the Oscars can look and feel like in the years ahead."

The Dolby Theatre will remain the venue for the award show until the 100th Oscars in 2028. It has hosted the Oscars since 2002.

The Academy said AEG will renovate Peacock Theater, including upgrades to its stage, sound and lighting systems, lobbies, backstage facilities and additional production-critical areas.