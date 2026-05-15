Original Tommy's World Famous Hamburgers in Los Angeles celebrates 80 years

The Original Tommy's World Famous Hamburgers celebrates 80 years on Friday, offering 80-cent chili burgers through the day.

Legendary for its chili cheeseburgers and French fries, with the same recipes since opening, the burger deal is being offered from noon to 8 p.m. at all locations.

This morning at the burger stand's first location in the Westlake District, fans, state and city leaders, as well as founding family members, held a celebration.

State of California Assemblymember Mark Gonzalez declared today "Tommy's Day" in the state of California. On May 15, 1946, Tom Koulax founded the Beverly and Rampart boulevards location, selling chili-topped burgers and hot dogs.

Tom's youngest daughter, Cindi Koulax, joined today's celebration. "I'm just blessed that he left this to his family… Eighty years it's a milestone," she said.

Original Tommy's locations span throughout Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, San Bernardino, San Diego, Riverside, and in Nevada.

Many Tommy's are open 24 hours per day. The Original location in Los Angeles features stand-up counters, with no tables or chairs, which is part of the festive atmosphere and tradition.

As for Tommy's future, Cindi said they are opening up a new location in Woodland Hills. "We're at slow growth right now, but it's going," she said.