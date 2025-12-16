Orange County prosecutors say woman had fentanyl, other drugs in system during fatal Huntington Beach hit-and-run crash

The woman who allegedly killed a bicyclist in an October hit-and-run crash in Huntington Beach had fentanyl and methamphetamine in her system at the time of the collision, prosecutors say.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday announced upgraded charges against Long Beach resident Amber Kristine Calderon, 43, after toxicology results showed the drugs in her system on the morning of Oct. 20's deadly crash. She also had marijuana in her system at the time, prosecutors confirmed.

Calderon was behind the wheel of an SUV on Pacific Coast Highway at about 6:47 a.m. when she allegedly drove onto the shoulder of the road into a group of three bicyclists, including 45-year-old Eric John Williams, a father of four. Williams, the pastor of a small church in Orange County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two riders, who remain unidentified publicly, suffered serious injuries that include spinal fractures, broken ribs and a broken ankle.

"Four young children will wake up Christmas morning for the first time without their father because of the selfish decision of a stranger to drive under the influence of drugs, and that is an image that I will never be able to get out of my head," said DA Todd Spitzer. "The tragedy of driving under the influence is not the tragedy of one family; it is a tragedy felt by all our entire community, and it is a tragedy that was 100 percent avoidable. Ms. Calderon set in motion a series of events that would rip a young family apart through no fault of its own, and those young children will bear the consequences of her actions as they celebrate all of life's milestones without their father. We will vigorously advocate for the victims in this case and do everything we can to ensure she pays the maximum consequence allowable under the law."

Calderon's new charges include one felony count of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated without gross negligence, driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury, a violation of the Health and Safety Code, possession of hard drugs with two or more prior convictions, one felony count of hit and run causing permanent injury or death, and two felony counts of hit and run with injury.

If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 12 years and four months. She's next due in court on Feb. 12.