Woman arrested after hitting 3 cyclists in Huntington Beach, killing 1

A woman was arrested on Monday morning after hitting three cyclists with an SUV in Huntington Beach, killing one and leaving the others severely injured, police said.

The crash was reported at 6:47 a.m. near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Newland Street, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found three men, all cyclists, lying in the roadway.

Police said one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. He remains unidentified publicly as of 10 a.m.

The two other men were transported to a local hospital with severe injuries, according to authorities.

Investigations revealed that a 43-year-old woman behind the wheel of a gold 2006 Mercedes E-Class hit the men while they were in the bike lane. After the initial strike, she continued driving for another half-of-a-mile down the road before coming to a stop.

The woman, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, gross vehicular manslaughter and posession of narcotics. It's not yet clear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision, police said.

The National Weather Service reported that fog was present along the coast in Huntington Beach throughout the morning, possibly hindering visibility on the roadways. Police did not list a lack of visibility as a possible cause for the crash.

No additional details were immediately made available.