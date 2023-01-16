Orange County sees more than 4 inches of rain over two days

In Orange County, there were 4.13 inches of rain reported over the past two days at lower Oso Creek as of 4 a.m. Monday. There were 3.89 inches reported at Coto de Caza, 3.27 inches reported at Lower Silverado Canyon and 6.15 inches reported at Horsethief Rice Canyon in the Santa Ana Mountains.

The precipitation largely tapered off Saturday night, and the rain subsided until late afternoon Sunday when another less-powerful storm moved in.

On Saturday afternoon, Orange County Fire Authority workers saved a woman who was clinging to a tree above rising water at Aliso Creek near the 24400 block of Christina Court in Laguna Niguel. A helicopter crew lowered a rescuer to the woman, picked her up and took her to safety, where she was reunited with family, OCFA Capt. Thanh Nguyen told City News Service.

A high surf advisory was in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday at Orange County beaches, where huge waves have been seen in the last few days.