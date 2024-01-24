Orange County school evacuated after anonymous bomb threat
The Orange County School of the Arts was evacuated after receiving an anonymous bomb threat Wednesday.
The Santa Ana Police Department said the threat was sent right before 2:15 p.m., five minutes before the school planned to have a drill.
Students were allowed to leave the campus as law enforcement swept the area. After a couple of hours, law enforcement allowed the students to return to campus and grab their belongings.
So far, no suspicious items have been found.
