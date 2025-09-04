Watch CBS News
1 killed in fiery 3-car crash in Orange County's Santiago Canyon

Matthew Rodriguez
1 killed, child hospitalized after fiery 3-car crash in Orange County
A fiery three-car crash killed a person and injured three others, including a child, in Orange County's Santiago Canyon.

The collision happened at around 1:15 p.m. near the corner of Santiago Canyon Road and Silverado Canyon Road. The Orange County Fire Authority said crews found three cars in the middle of the road, all of which were on fire. 

Paramedics took two adults and one child to a local trauma center. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. 

