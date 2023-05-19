Orange County para-transit drivers to return to work after 2-week strike

Orange County paratransit drivers are returning to work after launching a strike earlier this month.

The Orange County Transportation Authority contracts with a third-party company called First Transit/Transdev to operate its OC Access program. Access serves people with disabilities, the elderly and those who do not drive. Riders must call for reservations. On average, the paratransit program provides 3,500 trips a day.

The 250 drivers walked away from their jobs two weeks ago after their company proposed forced overtime and unpaid lunches during their latest contract negotiations.

"We are very pleased that the two sides have reached a resolution and that full service will return for the paratransit riders who rely on OC ACCESS to maintain their independence, and reach critical destinations," said OCTA Chairman Gene Hernandez, also the mayor of Yorba Linda. "We understand what a tremendous burden this work stoppage has been, and we look forward to restoring this vital service."

According to the OCTA, the drivers' contract with First Transit/Transdev expired at the end of last year. Negotiations continued until May 3 after the two sides reached an impasse.

The service is expected to resume Monday, May 22.