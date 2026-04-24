Orange County music therapy program gives neurodiverse students a musical and emotional platform

A group of musicians is shattering stereotypes and proving that neurological differences don't stand in the way of rocking their stage.

Roberto is on the keys, Justin on Congas, Hunter on the sax, Robert on bass, Jesus on timbales, and Joanna on mic, and together they make the Magnet Ensemble, and every member is neurodiverse.

They're diagnosed with ADHD, dyslexia, and for 20-year-old Roberto Reyes and his older brother Jesus, it's autism. Their mother was desperate to find support when they were young.

"She came across an article saying how music can have a big impact," Roberto said.

For Roberto, it has. He was 1 year old when he first came to the Orange County Children's Therapeutic Arts Center, or OCCTAC, for music therapy. The Santa Ana non-profit provides art and therapy programs to low-income and special needs families.

"Growing up, I was bullied for the way I acted," Roberto said. He said making friends at school was difficult when he was younger, and he struggled with his physical coordination.

But when Roberto began taking piano lessons at OCCTAC at 7, things changed.

"Four words. You can do it." Musical Coordinator Phoebe Stanciell said, noting that Roberto's musical and emotional growth has been life-changing.

"Many times there is a stigma when they have a disability, but I feel like if you give them a platform and you actually hear the voice, not necessarily the voice, but the voice of their instrument or whatever skill that they have, it's a power," Stanciell said.

Five years ago, she gathered a group of neurodivergent students and launched the Magnet Ensemble. Since then, they've performed all over Orange County. Some members wear earplugs to limit noise. Others avoid eye contact. But Reyes says their performances speak for themselves.

Roberto said that what started as a simple therapeutic tool has turned into his passion."It's been amazing, to be honest. If I were never diagnosed, I would've never started my journey."

It's a journey he says he'll continue for the rest of his life.