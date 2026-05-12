Orange County man sentenced to federal prison for deadly fentanyl overdoses

A 21-year-old from Laguna Niguel was sentenced for distributing fentanyl that killed two people three years ago.

Michael Joseph Abdallah, 21, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. The Drug Enforcement Administration said Abdullah continued to deal fentanyl despite two of his customers dying in 2023.

"This defendant's actions caused irreversible harm," said Anthony Chrysanthis, special agent in charge of DEA's Los Angeles office. "With no regard to the trail of devastation, he continued dealing fentanyl despite two deaths. His negligence could have resulted in further despair."

In the six-count indictment filed against Abdullah in January 2025, Abdullah sold fentanyl to two victims in March and May 2023. Both of the victims, only identified by their initials, died after taking the opioid.

Investigators said Abdullah allegedly had 1.3 kilograms of fentanyl and owned two guns, including an AR-15 without a serial number.