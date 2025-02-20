Orange County investigators seek information in 1983 cold case of woman's murder

Orange County Sheriff's investigators are looking for any information that may help solve the 1983 homicide of a woman found dead in a Lake Forest culvert.

Leads in the murder of Maritza Glean Grimmett have unfolded over the last few years, whereas for 40 years, she was only referred to as Jane Doe.

Investigators have identified two people of interest in the case, Maritza's ex-husband Howard Grimmett, and his current wife, Isabel "Terry" Cruz-Grimmett.

Forensic renderings, investigative genealogy, media outreach and social media posts finally led investigators in 2023 to a distant genetic relative. That relative suggested posting Maritza's forensic rendering to a Facebook group dedicated to identifying missing women from the 1970s and 1980s.

A month later, a woman contacted investigators saying she believed the photographs could be her missing mother. In March 2024, investigators positively identified Maritza, a Panamanian native.

She married US Marine Howard Grimmett in 1978 and gave birth to a daughter. Later that year, the family moved to the United States and lived in Ohio then in Tennessee.

The couple began divorce proceedings in 1979, and Howard later married Isabel "Terry" Cruz. Howard moved to California and Maritza stayed in Tennessee. Maritza told her sister she was going to California and her family never heard from her again.

Investigators are working to establish how and when Maritza arrived in California. They also are interested in speaking with former military service members who may have seen Maritza at the former El Toro Marine Corps Air Station between late 1979 and April 1983.

Anyone with information is asked to email the cold case homicide team at (714) 647-7055 or coldcase@ocsheriff.gov. Anonymous tips can be made to OC Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227 or at occrimestoppers.org.