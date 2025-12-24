Orange County gymnastic coach arrested on suspicion of sex crimes against minors

An Orange County gymnastics coach for minors was arrested on suspicion of grooming and engaging in sexual acts with a young girl as long as four years ago, according to authorities.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, 25-year-old Jacob Alexander Demmin was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into his alleged relationship with a girl under the age of 18.

Demmin, a Yorba Linda resident, was still employed at Ultimate Ninjas Gym in Anaheim Hills at the time of his arrest, authorities said.

This month, the alleged victim contacted authorities about Demmin when she learned he was still coaching children. She alleged that Demmin groomed and engaged in an inappropriate relationship with her in 2021, when he was coaching at Firestorm Free Running and Acrobatics Gym in Santa Ana and Westminster.

According to the OCSD, he was arrested on suspicion of sodomy with a person under 18 years, contacting a minor with the intent to commit lewd acts, sexual penetration with a foreign object, annoy or molest a victim under 18 and unlawful sex with a minor.

The sheriff's department believes there may be more victims due to his access to minors through his coaching career.

Anyone with information, or anyone who believes they may have been a victim, is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Detail at 714-647-7419 or 714-647-7000. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.