Orange County DA's Office hosting first e-bike buyback program on Sunday

Citing a crash that left a young man on life support with a severe traumatic brain injury, the Orange County District Attorney's Office is holding an e-bike and e-moto buyback event on Sunday that could put up to $1000 worth of gift cards in residents' pockets.

According to the DA's Office, the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Angel Stadium. The event is an effort to reduce injuries and deaths from e-bike and e-moto collisions, the office said.

Compensation is as follows:

Pocket bikes/Homemade miniature bikes – $200 in gift cards

Class 1 E-Bike/E-Scooter/Moped – $300 in gift cards

Class 2 E-Bike – $400 in gift cards

Class 3 E-Bike – $600 in gift cards

E-Moto – $1,000 in gift cards

The first 75 people to turn in e-bikes, e-motos, pocket bikes or e-scooters will also receive two tickets to a Los Angeles Angels game. There will also be free giveaways. Gift cards will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Gift cards will be offered from Target, Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods and Best Buy.

The DA's Office said the first participant will be Jesse Hayes, a 20-year-old man who suffered a life-altering traumatic brain injury after a crash in 2024 while aboard an e-bike in Huntington Beach.

"After our 18-year-old son survived a tragic E-Bike accident that left him with a severe traumatic brain injury, our family committed to advocating for rider safety and new legislation," said Kasey Hayes, Jesse's mother. "We are taking part in this event to raise vital awareness about E-Bike dangers and to help protect other families from going through this devastating experience."

E-bikes have been subject to scrutiny in Orange County in recent months. The Newport Mesa Unified School District banned them on campus for the current school year, citing safety measures.