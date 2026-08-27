Newport Beach residents frustrated by e-bikes parked in front of their homes

An e-bike ban at Newport Beach schools has sparked disputes between students and neighbors over kids parking in their neighborhoods.

It's an unintended consequence of the prohibition implemented on Newport Mesa Unified School District campuses. The kids who still ride have resorted to parking their e-bikes on the street, frustrating some residents. One neighbor shared cell phone video of more than a dozen e-bikes parking in front her home.

"The bikes have been parking in clumps of up to 20 bikes at a time," resident Janet Montgomery said. "They impact the ability to garden, to move your cars. In the beginning, they were blocking your walkways so you couldn't get in and out of your house."

Students' parents said homeowners have harassed some of the kids. Alex Williamson's son has been riding his e-bike and legally parking in the neighborhood.

"I think the kids are not safe as if they were parking on campus," Williamson said. "This was passed as a safety measure, and now they're being forced to park off campus. That forces them to interact with unknown adults that are outside the jurisdiction of the school. I don't like that. Their bikes are very vulnerable to theft out there."

Parent Tim Middleton said someone left a note on his son's e-bike saying the bikes will be impounded if they're parked in the same spot again.

"I've encouraged my son to continue to park responsibly," Middleton said. "Don't park in red areas. Keep the bikes tidy, close to the curb. Be respectful to the neighbors."

Two girls said their e-bike tires were deflated. Another student parked in the bike rack at nearby John Wayne Park and found a notice from Newport Beach Public Works stating that his e-bike will be confiscated if it's not removed within 24 hours.

Councilman Erik Weigand, whose wife is on the school board, supports the e-bike ban but said adjustments need to be made.

"I already have staff researching what can be done to find some middle ground," he said. "If we go so far to the extreme, then we may be hurting the residents. There could be some implementation for a one-hour parking zone or a two-hour parking zone but that could have ramnifications to the residents."