Orange County to host e-bike and e-motorcycle buyback, offering gift cards

Operating much like a gun buyback program, Orange County is hosting an e-bike, e-motorcycle buyback event next month in an effort to "reduce injuries, save lives."

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer announced the buyback will take place Sept. 13 at Angel Stadium, offering gift cards and Los Angeles Angels tickets in exchange for the bikes.

"E-bikes and e-motorcycles have become the number one reason Orange County children are admitted to the emergency room, with injuries increasing 430% in just the last four years across Southern California," the OC District Attorney's Office wrote in a news release.

Enforcement and penalties involving e-bikes and e-motorcycles have ramped up in Orange County over the last year. Since January, the District Attorney's Office has filed child endangerment charges against four parents for allowing their children to illegally ride e-motorcycles, including filing involuntary manslaughter charges against a mother after her 14-year-old son hit and killed an 81-year-old man.

Store-bought pocket bikes, as well as homemade miniature bikes powered by electric or gas motors, will also be accepted at the buyback event. Gift cards ranging from $200 to $1,000, depending on the vehicle's classification, will be awarded from Target, Walmart, and Dick's Sporting Goods.

The first 75 people will also receive two tickets to a Los Angeles Angels baseball game.

Gift card quantities are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Working and non-working vehicles will be accepted, no questions asked, according to the DA's Office.

In May, Spitzer created a new e-bike, e-motorcycle unit, called RIDE SAFELY, to review all potential criminal charges against juveniles and adults, including parents who knowingly allow their children to ride illegal e-motorcycles.